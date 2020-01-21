StockMarketWire.com - 7digital said full-year results would meet its expectations and that efforts to turnaround the company were progressing well.
Management had decreased its operational cost run rate by over 50% since the beginning of 2019. As a result, the company expected to report annualised cost savings of over £7m.
Much of its expected revenues for 2020 had been secured, the company said, adding that it was on track to achieve operational profitability by the end of second quarter of 2020.
At 9:31am: (LON:7DIG) 7digital Group Plc share price was +0.06p at 0.23p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
