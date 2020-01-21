StockMarketWire.com - Base Resources initial assay results from recent drilling on the Ranobe mineral sands deposit in Madagascar had revealed further high-grade mineralisation.

Highlights included 15.7% heavy mineral intercepts and 8.5% slimes from one particular hole.

A further drilling program targeting the recently discovered high grade lower sand unit zones would be planned, once the results of all existing drilling had been assessed, the company said.


At 9:45am: [LON:BSE] Base Resources Limited share price was +1p at 13.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com