StockMarketWire.com - Base Resources initial assay results from recent drilling on the Ranobe mineral sands deposit in Madagascar had revealed further high-grade mineralisation.
Highlights included 15.7% heavy mineral intercepts and 8.5% slimes from one particular hole.
A further drilling program targeting the recently discovered high grade lower sand unit zones would be planned, once the results of all existing drilling had been assessed, the company said.
At 9:45am: [LON:BSE] Base Resources Limited share price was +1p at 13.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
