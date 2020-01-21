StockMarketWire.com - John Lewis of Hungerford said its sales and forward orders for the current financial year was lower than last year as the company increased efforts on maximising conversions.
Despatched sales and forward orders for the current financial year stood at £4.2m, down from £5.1m last year.
Orders against which a first stage deposit had been taken, and for which there was a strong conversion into future sales, stood at £1.6m, up from £1.3m.
'As previously announced, the company is taking a cautious approach to trading with a focus on maximising conversions whilst continuing to reduce costs within the business,' said John Lewis of Hungerford.
'Overall design quotation activity within the business has considerably improved compared with this time last year and the Company expects to see conversions improve as we move forwards in 2020.'
At 10:03am: [LON:JLH] John Lewis of Hungerford PLC share price was -0.03p at 0.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
