StockMarketWire.com - Insurance group Aviva said chairman Adrian Montague would retire in 2020 once a successor had been appointed.
Montague noted that when he became chairman in 2015, the board had asked him to serve at least five years.
Aviva last year hired Maurice Tulloch as its new chief executive and Jason Windsor as its new chief financial officer.
'Now that Maurice has launched Aviva's strategy, a new senior management team is in place and the board has been refreshed, it is also time for a new chairman,' Montague said.
At 1:06pm: [LON:AV.] Aviva PLC share price was +1.25p at 410.05p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
