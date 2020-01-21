StockMarketWire.com - Georgian lender TBC Bank said it had obtained a preliminary banking licence in Uzbekistan.
The company said the development was an essential step in the process of launching its banking operations in the country in 'the near future'.
'Obtaining a banking licence is a two-step process, wherein the banks are first granted a preliminary licence after which they are expected to meet certain predefined requirements to receive the final licence,' it added.
'As previously announced, TBC's strategy is to develop a greenfield, next-generation banking ecosystem for retail and MSME customers in Uzbekistan.'
'The primary focus will be on digital channels, including our neobank, Space.'
At 1:12pm: [LON:TBCG] TBC Bank Group Plc share price was -7p at 1259p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: