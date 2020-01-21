StockMarketWire.com - Greatland Gold said it had recorded positive results from an additional two wells drilled at its Firetower project in Tasmania, Australia.
The company last year drilled 14 holes, which confirmed broad widths of gold mineralisation.
Two more holes were recently drilled to test new targets identified by a 3D induced polarisation survey.
Highlights from those new wells included intersecting 31 metres at 2,581 parts per million of zinc from 184 metres and 1 metre at 2.1 grams per tnone of gold from 224m metres.
'These results finalise a positive set of overall drilling results from our 2019 Firetower campaign,' chief executive Gervaise Heddle said.
'By confirming continuity of mineralisation over an extensive strike length of more than 200 metres, we have successfully moved the project up the value curve.'
At 1:36pm: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was -0.06p at 2.27p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: