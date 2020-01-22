StockMarketWire.com - Marketing services group Pebble said it expected to post annual results in line with market expectations.
In a brief trading statement for the year through December, the company said it maintained good momentum since its IPO on 5 December 2019.
'The board looks ahead to 2020 positively,' it added.
At 8:17am: [LON:PEBB] share price was 0p at 147.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: