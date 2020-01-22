StockMarketWire.com - Ceres Power said Bosch increased its total stake in the company by investing £38m to support its expansion into new markets.
The investment – through a combination of new and existing Ceres shares at a price of 320p per share - would increase Bosch's stake in Ceres to 18% from 4%.
The proceeds from the investment would be used to fund further product uses for solid oxide fuel cells and diversify R&D activity to potential electrolysis applications for Ceres' technology, the company said.
At 8:38am: [LON:CWR] Ceres Power Holdings PLC share price was -3p at 344p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
