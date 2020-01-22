StockMarketWire.com - Ariana Resources said that the sampled areas for its Tavsan gold project in Turkey were higher grade and would support a potential revised mineral resource estimate for the project.
'Some of these results are exceptional, such as 18.2m at 5.03 g/t Au, suggesting that there is an opportunity to identify several rich zones of structurally-controlled mineralisation within the orebody as a whole,' the company said.
The higher-grade identified were likely to be encountered from surface to a depth of 10-to-20m below surface, it added
'We will be working on a revised mineral resource estimate for Tavsan during the second quarter of 2020 which will form part of our mine plan for the project, once final permits are received,' Ariana said.
At 9:01am: [LON:AAU] Ariana Resources PLC share price was +0.15p at 2.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
