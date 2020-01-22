StockMarketWire.com - Angle said it would proceed with an application for its cell separation technology to US health authorities in the first quarter of this year.
Following a successful meeting with the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last week, the company said it believed that all of the critical issues were addressed in the meeting and that there was now a clear route to full De Novo FDA submission for Parsortix, its cell separation technology.
'Angle is progressing the full De Novo FDA submission as quickly as possible with the aim of making a submission in the first quarter of 2020 with the prospect of FDA clearance in third quarter of 2020 (unchanged), Angle said.
'The outcome and timing of any FDA regulatory decision is entirely dependent on FDA's review and response to the company's submission,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
