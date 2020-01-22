StockMarketWire.com - 
BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £256,404,649

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £110,789,167

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £106,459,676

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £103,516,464

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £102,078,161

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £90,865,996

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £83,426,703

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £82,529,832

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £74,945,609

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £66,277,067

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £64,454,235

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £63,166,239

CSRT	Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £61,621,360

FEVR	Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £53,410,610

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £51,736,964

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £47,474,058

PSN	Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £47,336,606

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £46,589,960

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £45,242,137

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £38,812,396

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £38,663,848

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £38,119,790

CWR	Ceres Power Holdings PLC value of shares traded £37,210,807

IMB	Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £36,976,701

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £36,365,385

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £36,355,970

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £34,077,310

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,969,447

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £31,636,306

FERG	Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £31,491,120



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com