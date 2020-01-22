BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £256,404,649 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £110,789,167 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £106,459,676 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £103,516,464 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £102,078,161 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £90,865,996 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £83,426,703 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £82,529,832 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £74,945,609 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £66,277,067 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £64,454,235 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £63,166,239 CSRT Consort Medical PLC value of shares traded £61,621,360 FEVR Fevertree Drinks Plc value of shares traded £53,410,610 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £51,736,964 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £47,474,058 PSN Persimmon PLC value of shares traded £47,336,606 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £46,589,960 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £45,242,137 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £38,812,396 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £38,663,848 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £38,119,790 CWR Ceres Power Holdings PLC value of shares traded £37,210,807 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £36,976,701 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £36,365,385 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £36,355,970 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £34,077,310 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,969,447 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £31,636,306 FERG Ferguson Plc value of shares traded £31,491,120 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com