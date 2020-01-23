UK
24/01/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 51.1 | Previous: 50
24/01/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 48.8 | Previous: 47.5
27/01/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
30/01/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
30/01/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
30/01/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
30/01/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
30/01/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
30/01/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
31/01/2020 00:01 BRC Shop Price Index y/y
31/01/2020 00:01 GfK Consumer Confidence
31/01/2020 09:30 M4 Money Supply m/m
31/01/2020 09:30 Net Lending to Individuals m/m
31/01/2020 09:30 Mortgage Approvals
US
24/01/2020 14:45 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.5 | Previous: 52.8
24/01/2020 14:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 52.6 | Previous: 52.4
27/01/2020 15:00 New Home Sales
28/01/2020 13:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/01/2020 13:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
28/01/2020 14:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
28/01/2020 15:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
28/01/2020 15:00 CB Consumer Confidence
29/01/2020 13:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
29/01/2020 13:30 Goods Trade Balance
29/01/2020 15:00 Pending Home Sales m/m
29/01/2020 19:00 FOMC Statement
29/01/2020 19:00 Federal Funds Rate
29/01/2020 19:30 FOMC Press Conference
30/01/2020 13:30 Advance GDP Price Index q/q
30/01/2020 13:30 Advance GDP q/q
30/01/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims
30/01/2020 18:30 FOMC Press Conference
31/01/2020 13:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
31/01/2020 13:30 Personal Income m/m
31/01/2020 13:30 Employment Cost Index q/q
31/01/2020 13:30 Personal Spending m/m
31/01/2020 14:45 Chicago PMI
31/01/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
31/01/2020 15:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
24/01/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 50.5 | Previous: 50.4
24/01/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.2 | Previous: 52.4
24/01/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 53.2 | Previous: 52.9
24/01/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 44.6 | Previous: 43.7
24/01/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI | Forecast: 52.9 | Previous: 52.8
24/01/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 46.9 | Previous: 46.3
24/01/2020 14:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate | Forecast: -3.2 | Previous: -3.4
28/01/2020 08:00 Spanish Unemployment Rate
28/01/2020 10:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
29/01/2020 06:30 French Flash GDP q/q
29/01/2020 07:00 German GfK Consumer Climate
29/01/2020 07:45 French Consumer Spending m/m
29/01/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
29/01/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
30/01/2020 07:00 German Import Prices m/m
30/01/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
30/01/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
30/01/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change
30/01/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate
30/01/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate
31/01/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash GDP q/q
31/01/2020 10:00 Prelim Flash GDP q/q
31/01/2020 10:00 Core CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/01/2020 10:00 CPI Flash Estimate y/y
31/01/2020 11:00 Italian Prelim GDP q/q
JP
24/01/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI | Forecast: 48.9 | Previous: 48.4
27/01/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
28/01/2020 23:50 BOJ Summary of Opinions
29/01/2020 05:00 Consumer Confidence
30/01/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
30/01/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate
30/01/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y
30/01/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m
31/01/2020 05:00 Housing Starts y/y
