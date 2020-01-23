StockMarketWire.com - Oil and gas exploration and production company, Rockhopper Exploration, has applied for a further 500,000 ordinary shares to be blocklisted.
The firm said that the application has been made in order to provide for the anticipated issue of shares under the Company's Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") for the remainder of the current tax year and for the 2020/2021 tax year
The Company's HMRC approved SIP was launched in March 2012 and is made available to all employees of the Company including executive Directors who are entitled to participate on an equal basis subject to HMRC limits.
Participants can purchase shares in the Company on a monthly basis and receive matching awards of shares and all employees and executive Directors are eligible to receive an annual award of free shares, the level of which is determined by the Company's Remuneration Committee.
The Blocklisting Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on January 28, 2020.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: