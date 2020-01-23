StockMarketWire.com - Serinus Energy has appointed Andrew Fairclough as its Chief Financial Officer, with effect from February 5, 2020.
Mr Fairclough has held corporate finance, capital markets and management roles for nearly 30 years, through which he has gained a wide range of experience, including corporate strategy, debt and equity structuring and capital raising, M&A, capital management, financial planning, budgeting and financial reporting.
Since 2014 he has been the Chief Financial Officer of Whalsay Energy Limited, a UK Continental Shelf oil and gas company, and prior to moving into the oil and gas industry in 2012, Andrew had over 17 years of investment banking experience after leaving the military.
He will also be appointed as a non-independent member of the Board of Directors of the Company.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
