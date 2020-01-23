StockMarketWire.com - Computacenter said it expected to report record profit and revenue and reiterated expectations that annual performance would be within the upper end of current market forecasts.
The company said full-year results would show its 'best ever' revenue, profit, earnings per share and cash generation.
Total revenue for the group grew by 16% and by 17% in constant currency. Excluding the effect of recent acquisitions, particularly the US and the Netherlands businesses purchased in 2018, organic revenue grew by 3% and by 4% in constant currency.
'The results of 2019 set a high bar for the business as we go into 2020. However, we go into the year with confidence, helped by the strong momentum within the group and the broader market. We have multiple growth drivers,' Computacenter said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
