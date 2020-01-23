StockMarketWire.com - Energy services group Hunting said Peter Rose, finance director, would be retiring at the end of the company's annual general meeting on 15 April.
Bruce Ferguson, currently managing director of the European, Middle East and African operations, would succeed Rose as finance director.
At 8:10am: [LON:HTG] Hunting PLC share price was -9.7p at 325.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
