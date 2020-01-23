StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
British American Tobacco                3417.25       +0.86%
Rightmove                                674.60       +0.69%
Phoenix Group Holdings                   749.00       +0.67%
Sainsbury (J)                            209.40       +0.67%
Rolls-Royce Group                        652.40       +0.52%
NMC Health                              1353.75       -3.78%
Evraz                                    387.85       -3.18%
Antofagasta                              881.20       -2.84%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4879.50       -2.32%
Burberry Group                          2100.50       -2.30%

FTSE 250
Renishaw                                3665.00       +3.59%
Synthomer                                344.60       +1.41%
Syncona                                  226.00       +1.35%
Tullow Oil                                50.21       +1.23%
Mediclinic International                 409.90       +1.13%
PayPoint                                 972.00       -6.90%
Kaz Minerals                             494.50       -4.28%
Stagecoach Group                         146.80       -3.61%
Lancashire Holdings                      734.75       -3.26%
Ferrexpo                                 151.90       -2.25%

FTSE 350
AIM
Petrel Resources                          10.50      +47.37%
KEFI Minerals                              1.84      +20.66%
Edenville Energy                           0.06      +15.79%
Gear4music Holdings                      277.50      +14.43%
Blue Prism Group                        1366.50      +11.10%
Smartspace Software  Ord Shs 10p          31.50      -29.21%
Accesso Technology Group                 335.00      -24.72%
Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings)                2.00      -23.08%
Gfinity                                    2.38      -15.93%
Ilika                                     38.50      -13.48%

Overall Market
