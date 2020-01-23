FTSE 100 British American Tobacco 3417.25 +0.86% Rightmove 674.60 +0.69% Phoenix Group Holdings 749.00 +0.67% Sainsbury (J) 209.40 +0.67% Rolls-Royce Group 652.40 +0.52% NMC Health 1353.75 -3.78% Evraz 387.85 -3.18% Antofagasta 881.20 -2.84% InterContinental Hotels Group 4879.50 -2.32% Burberry Group 2100.50 -2.30% FTSE 250 Renishaw 3665.00 +3.59% Synthomer 344.60 +1.41% Syncona 226.00 +1.35% Tullow Oil 50.21 +1.23% Mediclinic International 409.90 +1.13% PayPoint 972.00 -6.90% Kaz Minerals 494.50 -4.28% Stagecoach Group 146.80 -3.61% Lancashire Holdings 734.75 -3.26% Ferrexpo 151.90 -2.25% FTSE 350 Renishaw 3665.00 +3.59% Synthomer 344.60 +1.41% Syncona 226.00 +1.35% Tullow Oil 50.21 +1.23% Mediclinic International 409.90 +1.13% PayPoint 972.00 -6.90% Kaz Minerals 494.50 -4.28% NMC Health 1353.75 -3.78% Stagecoach Group 146.80 -3.61% Lancashire Holdings 734.75 -3.26% AIM Petrel Resources 10.50 +47.37% KEFI Minerals 1.84 +20.66% Edenville Energy 0.06 +15.79% Gear4music Holdings 277.50 +14.43% Blue Prism Group 1366.50 +11.10% Smartspace Software Ord Shs 10p 31.50 -29.21% Accesso Technology Group 335.00 -24.72% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 2.00 -23.08% Gfinity 2.38 -15.93% Ilika 38.50 -13.48% Overall Market Petrel Resources 10.50 +47.37% KEFI Minerals 1.84 +20.66% Edenville Energy 0.06 +15.79% Gear4music Holdings 277.50 +14.43% Blue Prism Group 1366.50 +11.10% Smartspace Software Ord Shs 10p 31.50 -29.21% Accesso Technology Group 335.00 -24.72% Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) 2.00 -23.08% Allied Minds 43.28 -19.40% Gfinity 2.38 -15.93%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 09:00
StockMarketWire.com -