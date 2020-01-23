StockMarketWire.com - Mothercare has announced that its CEO will step down as it continues to set out its Transformation Plan announced on November 5, 2019.
Mark Newton-Jones will step down as chief executive officer, remaining as an executive director through to July 2020 as Mothercare completes the Transformation Plan. He has also agreed to make himself available as a non-executive director thereafter.
Glyn Hughes who has been chief financial officer throughout the restructuring period will become interim CEO with immediate effect Andrew Cook, who has served as corporate development director of Mothercare since April 2019, will join the main Board as CFO with immediate effect.
As part of the Transformation Plan, the Group has confirmed an agreement with Boots for it to become the exclusive franchisee of the Mothercare brand for the UK.
The Group said it has completed the raising of £8.7 million from existing investors and there has been a substantial reduction in its bank debt through the administration of Mothercare UK Limited.
It has completed both the placing of £3.2m new equity and the issuance of an additional £5.5m tranche of convertible unsecured loan notes and has also secured a revised payment schedule with pension scheme trustees, reducing contributions over the next 15 months.
Clive Whiley, chairman of Mothercare, said: 'Our plans for the final steps of the recapitalisation of the Group are in hand and whilst the cash realisation from the Mothercare UK administration was lower than anticipated, the progress that we have made elsewhere means that the financing requirement overall is unchanged from our original plans.
'The board changes announced today align the management of Mothercare with that of a its new structure as an international franchise brand and will contribute to a further overhead reduction. In time we plan to add relevant skills and expertise - particularly in brand and product management - to the team to accelerate our development as an international brand owner and operator.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.