StockMarketWire.com - Craneware said it expected to report flat first-half revenue on year even as sales rose over 30%, driven by an increased number of contracts secured as the company worked through the backlog of contracts delayed from the second half of last year.
Revenue for first half of 2020 was expected to be flat at 35.8m on-year, in line with management expectations together with approximately 10% growth in adjusted (earnings) EBITDA.
'The strong sales performance in the period, positive market environment, continued sales momentum and high levels of revenue visibility mean the board expects to meet market expectations for the full year ending 30 June 2020,' Craneware said.
At 10:01am: [LON:CRW] Craneware PLC share price was -210p at 2140p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
