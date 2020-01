PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £217,603,104 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £174,819,027 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £142,674,234 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £121,591,392 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £112,968,852 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £112,356,846 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £111,024,582 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £109,590,316 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £104,195,209 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £103,412,519 ASC ASOS Plc value of shares traded £100,439,361 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £99,804,673 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £93,633,497 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £91,081,824 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £87,465,298 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £85,365,154 CCR C&C Group PLC value of shares traded £74,316,506 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £70,906,350 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £64,993,680 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £61,905,227 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £60,893,111 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £59,582,346 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £55,649,086 IMB Imperial Brands Plc value of shares traded £54,266,378 PRSM Blue Prism Group Plc value of shares traded £44,574,450 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £44,425,905 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £39,871,896 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £39,823,766 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £39,487,407 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £39,287,883 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com