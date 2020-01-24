StockMarketWire.com - Professional services group RBG said it expected to report a significant improvement in its annual results, in line with its expectations.
The company also said that chairman Stephen Davidson would be replaced by Keith Hamill. Davidson was focusing on his other board appointments, it added.
Revenue growth in the year through December would be 'healthy', aided by contribution from dispute resolution, litigation finance and the Convex acquisition, RBG said.
Law firm Rosenblatt had a steady performance from its primary practice areas, focused on contentious law, including dispute resolution.
'The continued success of this division, which accounts for the majority of the firm's revenue, has allowed Rosenblatt to increase the amount of contingent work that it has taken on,' RBG said.
The company's corporate division, however, saw reduced billings due to Brexit uncertainty.
'The trends highlighted at the group's interims, therefore continued through 2019, with revenue contribution from the division being subdued,' RBG said.
'However, since the year-end, following the decisive election result, the group is beginning to see a significant increase in the number of transactions the division is working on as client confidence has improved.'
Hamill currently a non-executive director of Samsonite and also chairman of Horsforth, a private company providing outsourced leisure services.
