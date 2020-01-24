StockMarketWire.com - Hipgnosis Songs Fund said it had acquired a music catalogue from British songwriter and producer Brian Higgins, for an undisclosed sum.
Higgins had produced and co-written more 35 top 10 hits, for artists including Cher, Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud and The Sugababes.
These included Cher's 'Believe' and Gabrielle Cilmi's 'Sweet About Me'.
Hipgnosis said it had Higgins' worldwide copyright, ownership and financial interest, including the writer share, of his catalogue comprising 362 songs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
