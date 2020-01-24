StockMarketWire.com - Merian Chrysalis Investment Company said its annual net asset value per share had risen 15% in its first year since listing.
The company's NAV per share for the period between its 6 November 2018 listing and the end of September 2019 rose to 113.3p.
Total net assets jumped to £382m, up from £100m at listing.
'The investment advisory team has made excellent progress in building the portfolio and has already invested in some of Europe's most exciting and in-demand private businesses,' chairman Andrew Haining said.
'Both the NAV and share price have steadily increased since launch and we look forward to a continuation in growth over the year ahead.'
At 8:02am: [LON:MERI] share price was -0.5p at 128.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
