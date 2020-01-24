StockMarketWire.com - Just Eat and Takeaway.com said they would delay the listing of their enlarged company on the London Stock Exchange by one week after UK competition authorities launched a probe into the merger.
The UK Competition and Markets Authority on 22 January said that it would be reconsidering its position on the merger and undertake a targeted investigation focused on assessing whether Takeaway.com would (absent the Just Eat Takeaway.com combination) have re-entered the UK market.
In the wake of the investigation, Takeaway.com said the revised expected timetable for the merger would be delayed by one week.
The company would be re-named "Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V." on 31 January 2020, and the shares would trade under the ticker 'JET' on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange, the company added.
The listing of Just Eat Shares was expected to be cancelled before market open on 2 March.
At 8:40am: [LON:JE.] Just Eat share price was -27.1p at 853.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
