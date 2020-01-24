StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,343,080

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £45,749,018

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,059,771

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £38,658,963

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £36,818,752

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £34,559,332

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,515,341

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,687,474

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £28,308,835

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £27,716,748

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £25,971,331

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £25,440,249

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £24,783,734

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £22,363,059

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £20,257,081

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,400,685

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £17,382,195

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £16,814,898

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,501,964

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £15,813,849

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,487,186

FAN	Volution Group Plc value of shares traded £14,531,948

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,525,597

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£13,759,936

HLMA	Halma PLC value of shares traded £12,795,931

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £12,266,487

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £12,246,314

NXT	Next PLC value of shares traded £12,021,677

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £11,912,312

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £11,285,105



