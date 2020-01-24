RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £46,343,080 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £45,749,018 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £40,059,771 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £38,658,963 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £36,818,752 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £34,559,332 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £31,515,341 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £29,687,474 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £28,308,835 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £27,716,748 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £25,971,331 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £25,440,249 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £24,783,734 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £22,363,059 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £20,257,081 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £19,400,685 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £17,382,195 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £16,814,898 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £16,501,964 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £15,813,849 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £15,487,186 FAN Volution Group Plc value of shares traded £14,531,948 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £14,525,597 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £13,759,936 HLMA Halma PLC value of shares traded £12,795,931 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £12,266,487 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £12,246,314 NXT Next PLC value of shares traded £12,021,677 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £11,912,312 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £11,285,105 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com