Summit Therapeutics said chief operating officer David Roblin had resigned, effective at the end of January.

He would also relinquish the role of chief medical officer and president of R&D.

'David has been instrumental in establishing our leadership position in new mechanism antibiotic development and launching our Phase 3 clinical trials of ridinilazole for the treatment of C. difficile infection,' chief executive Glyn Edwards said.

'We are grateful to David for building a strong team that will continue to advance Summit's important work and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.'


At 1:57pm: Summit Therapeutics PLC share price was 0p at 22p



