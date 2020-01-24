StockMarketWire.com - Summit Therapeutics said chief operating officer David Roblin had resigned, effective at the end of January.
He would also relinquish the role of chief medical officer and president of R&D.
'David has been instrumental in establishing our leadership position in new mechanism antibiotic development and launching our Phase 3 clinical trials of ridinilazole for the treatment of C. difficile infection,' chief executive Glyn Edwards said.
'We are grateful to David for building a strong team that will continue to advance Summit's important work and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.'
