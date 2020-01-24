StockMarketWire.com - Metal Tiger said it would attain a 20% stake in miner Cobre when it lists on the Australian Securities Exchange around the end of January.
Cober confirmed it was planning to list in Sydney in conjunction with an initial public offering raising A$10.0m.
Metal Tiger said it had subscribed for a total of A$2.4m as part of the IPO fundraise.
'Metal Tiger is pleased to note that the Cobre IPO was heavily oversubscribed,' it added.
At 2:11pm: [LON:MTR] Metal Tiger Plc Ord 0.01p share price was +0.01p at 1.33p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
