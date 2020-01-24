StockMarketWire.com - Smart home group LightwaveRF said it was planning to cancel its shares from trading on AIM.
A meeting to vote on the move would be held on 10 February.
LightwaveRF also said a strategic review, that included a formal sale process, was still at an early stage.
An information memorandum had been issued to a number of interested parties 'with the intention to identify new value-creating opportunities within the business,' the company said.
Adviser BDO was in contact with additional parties that may also be included in the process, it added.
At 2:53pm: [LON:LWRF] LightwaveRF Plc share price was -1.75p at 2.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
