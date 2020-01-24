StockMarketWire.com - 
AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £86,049,436

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £84,589,161

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £81,453,984

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £78,176,673

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £74,184,620

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £59,373,909

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £56,767,096

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £51,462,807

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £50,421,404

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £48,044,493

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £47,830,028

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £46,758,566

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,061,233

MNDI	Mondi PLC value of shares traded £44,802,653

ABC	Abcam PLC value of shares traded £44,752,490

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £40,751,363

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £40,697,460

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £37,191,195

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £32,414,890

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,379,085

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £30,585,002

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,113,388

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £27,489,431

BARC	Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,103,478

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £25,075,663

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £23,959,037

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£22,143,112

NMC	NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £21,585,290

EXPN	Experian PLC value of shares traded £21,292,578

AHT	Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £19,841,060



