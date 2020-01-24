AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £86,049,436 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £84,589,161 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £81,453,984 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £78,176,673 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £74,184,620 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £59,373,909 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £56,767,096 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £51,462,807 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £50,421,404 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £48,044,493 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £47,830,028 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £46,758,566 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £45,061,233 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £44,802,653 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £44,752,490 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £40,751,363 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £40,697,460 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £37,191,195 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £32,414,890 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £32,379,085 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £30,585,002 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £30,113,388 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £27,489,431 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £27,103,478 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £25,075,663 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £23,959,037 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £22,143,112 NMC NMC Health PLC value of shares traded £21,585,290 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £21,292,578 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £19,841,060 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com