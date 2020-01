AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £107,036,156 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £98,403,594 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £93,520,917 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £92,734,919 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £92,663,945 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £71,650,751 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £69,743,959 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £69,046,865 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £63,001,441 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £56,177,996 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £56,080,743 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £55,174,923 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £53,494,217 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £50,228,496 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £49,918,920 MNDI Mondi PLC value of shares traded £47,933,442 ABC Abcam PLC value of shares traded £45,305,897 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £45,104,032 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £44,059,277 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £39,735,808 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £38,605,370 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £37,447,289 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,950,994 BARC Barclays PLC value of shares traded £33,628,521 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £29,614,818 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £28,242,578 EXPN Experian PLC value of shares traded £26,136,645 AHT Ashtead Group PLC value of shares traded £25,797,512 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £24,763,185 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £24,728,238 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com