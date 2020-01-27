StockMarketWire.com - Gambling technology platform Nektan said it still expected to reach break-even, at the operating earnings level, by the end of the current financial year through June.
The company also booked a net loss for the year through June 2019 of £9.2m, compared to losses of £7.0m on-year, as it exited its consumer business.
Nektan recently decided to focus on delivering casino technology and gambling content into international markets under a 'higher margin' business-to-business (B2B) model.
B2B revenue in the six months through December 2019 rose to £787k, up from £311k on-year.
'These initial results support the directors' decision to focus solely on B2B opportunities,' interim chief executive Gary Shaw said.
