StockMarketWire.com - Iron deficiency focused Shield Therapeutics said it expected to post a fall in revenue that was nevertheless in line with market expectations.
Revenue for the year through December was seen falling to £2.9m, down from £11.9m on-year.
Cash at 31 December was £4.1m, down from £9.8m a year earlier.
Shield Therapeutics noted that the US Food and Drug Administration had recently approved its Accrufer treatment, with a broad label of treating iron deficiency in adults in the US.
'Shield is in detailed discussions with potential commercial partners for the US opportunity for Accrufer and looks forward to providing updates on these discussions in due course,' the company said.
It also noted that it had recorded positive study results, showing non-inferiority to intravenous iron therapy.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Latest share price and company details: