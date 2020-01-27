StockMarketWire.com - Transport group Rotala said it expected to post a full-year result in line with market expectations and maintain its progressive dividend policy.
Rotala said it achieved significant additional growth through the acquisition of the Bolton depot of First Manchester.
'The company is pleased to report that trading for the current year has begun in line with budget,' it added.
'Furthermore the board remains focused on identifying suitable acquisitions with a view to continuing to expand the operations of the group, thereby making full use of the ample financial facilities which it possesses.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
