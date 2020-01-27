StockMarketWire.com - Directa Plus said it had received a grant for a project to develop an environmentally sustainable technology to digitally print its G+ graphene product on fabrics.
GREEN.TEX was aimed at reducing the environmental impact of printing graphene on fabric through the use of an advanced material. The goal was to develop an innovative digital printing process using water-based graphene ink.
The project would last for an initial period of 24 months and had a total value of some €1m, of which Directa Plus would invest €240K and receive a grant of €100K.
The GREEN.TEX project partners included Directa Plus, EFI Reggiani, the Italian subsidiary of global digital printing group Electronics For Imaging, and IBS Consulting.
At 8:24am: [LON:DCTA] Directa Plus Plc share price was 0p at 75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: