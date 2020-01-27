StockMarketWire.com - Spire Healthcare said it did not expect to have a material financial exposure to legal claims being made against a doctor that operated at one of its UK hospitals.
Spire said it had restricted Habib Rahman from practising in September 2018 following an investigation into potential concerns with certain shoulder treatments that he had carried out. He was then suspended by the company in January 2019.
Rahman was an orthopaedic consultant with practising privileges at the Spire Parkway Hospital in Solihull, who also practiced within the NHS at University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Trust.
Spire said it had asked the Royal College of Surgeons for guidance about Rahman's practice and subsequently wrote to all patients identified as requiring follow-up.
'Any claims arising as a result of this process should be met by Mr Rahman and his insurance,' the company said.
'We do not expect the company to have a material financial exposure to such claims.'
To be sure, Spire acknowledged that it was common for patients who brought a claim against a consultant to also bring a claim against the hospital where they practised.
'We expect to defend any claims brought against the company,' Spire said.
'However, in the event any claims against Spire are successful, they would be covered by Spire's existing indemnity arrangements, which have been significantly strengthened in recent years, and are therefore not expected to have a material financial impact on the company.'
