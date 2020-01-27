StockMarketWire.com - Investment company Thalassa said it had agreed to lend €11m to Germany's Gitone Beteiligungsverwaltungs, which had invested in Croatian hotels.
The loan would be supplied in an initial tranche of €5.5m and another €5.5m tranche within six months.
It attracted an interest rate of 0.75% plus Euribor, which would be waived in the event of conversion.
Gitone Beteiligungsverwaltungs had a number of investments in Europe, its latest being made in Croatia in the 2019 fourth quarter.
The company had acquired a controlling stake in a Croatian hotel and leisure group, which in 2018 generated €11m of Ebitda and €42.5m of revenue.
At 9:28am: [LON:THAL] Thalassa Holdings Ltd share price was -4p at 64.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: