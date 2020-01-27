StockMarketWire.com - Asset manager Gresham House said assets under management rose by a fifth despite wild swings in markets.
For the financial year ended 31 December 2019, assets under management were up over 20% to at least £2.75bn, the company said.
The financial performance was in line with market expectations, the company said. 'Gresham House is well positioned to benefit from the increasing focus on impact and sustainable investments and, alongside the strong performance of many of our products, we are excited for 2020 and beyond,' it added.
At 9:44am: [LON:GHE] Gresham House Plc share price was +2.5p at 652.5p
