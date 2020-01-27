StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1366.75       +1.43%
Polymetal International                 1268.00       +0.16%
National Grid                           1014.80       +0.04%
International Consolidated Airlines      587.00       -5.48%
Rolls-Royce Group                        622.40       -5.41%
Carnival                                3244.00       -5.37%
Anglo American                          2021.50       -5.18%
Prudential                              1345.25       -5.10%

FTSE 250
Bakkavor Group                           135.40       +1.20%
Computacenter                           1802.50       +0.59%
Galliford Try                            132.06       +0.43%
Primary Health Properties                159.40       +0.38%
Hochschild Mining                        170.30       +0.29%
Fidelity China Special Situations        225.00       -6.05%
Premier Oil                              106.38       -5.57%
Kaz Minerals                             454.60       -4.56%
Future                                  1464.00       -4.44%
Ferrexpo                                 141.60       -4.42%

FTSE 350
AIM
Nektan                                     4.00      +45.45%
Petrel Resources                          16.75      +34.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.50      +16.28%
Location Sciences Group                    1.80      +16.13%
Greatland Gold                             2.81      +12.40%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Volga Gas                                 30.50      -20.78%
Spitfire Oil                               2.25      -18.18%
7digital Group                             0.43      -15.53%
Safestyle UK                              59.20      -14.45%

Overall Market
