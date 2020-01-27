FTSE 100 NMC Health 1366.75 +1.43% Polymetal International 1268.00 +0.16% National Grid 1014.80 +0.04% International Consolidated Airlines 587.00 -5.48% Rolls-Royce Group 622.40 -5.41% Carnival 3244.00 -5.37% Anglo American 2021.50 -5.18% Prudential 1345.25 -5.10% FTSE 250 Bakkavor Group 135.40 +1.20% Computacenter 1802.50 +0.59% Galliford Try 132.06 +0.43% Primary Health Properties 159.40 +0.38% Hochschild Mining 170.30 +0.29% Fidelity China Special Situations 225.00 -6.05% Premier Oil 106.38 -5.57% Kaz Minerals 454.60 -4.56% Future 1464.00 -4.44% Ferrexpo 141.60 -4.42% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1366.75 +1.43% Bakkavor Group 135.40 +1.20% Computacenter 1802.50 +0.59% Galliford Try 132.06 +0.43% Primary Health Properties 159.40 +0.38% Fidelity China Special Situations 225.00 -6.05% Premier Oil 106.38 -5.57% International Consolidated Airlines 587.00 -5.48% Rolls-Royce Group 622.40 -5.41% Carnival 3244.00 -5.37% AIM Nektan 4.00 +45.45% Petrel Resources 16.75 +34.00% Global Petroleum 2.50 +16.28% Location Sciences Group 1.80 +16.13% Greatland Gold 2.81 +12.40% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Volga Gas 30.50 -20.78% Spitfire Oil 2.25 -18.18% 7digital Group 0.43 -15.53% Safestyle UK 59.20 -14.45% Overall Market Nektan 4.00 +45.45% Petrel Resources 16.75 +34.00% Global Petroleum 2.50 +16.28% Location Sciences Group 1.80 +16.13% Greatland Gold 2.81 +12.40% Amigo Holdings 47.18 -30.62% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Volga Gas 30.50 -20.78% Spitfire Oil 2.25 -18.18% 7digital Group 0.43 -15.53%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 10:00
StockMarketWire.com -