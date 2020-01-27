StockMarketWire.com - Diversified Gas & Oil confirmed it was trading in line with current market forecasts following a rise in production in the fourth quarter from the third. Consolidated production rose 5.7% in the fourth quarter to 91.1K barrels of oil equivalent (boe) and legacy assets output rose 2.3% to 69.2K boe. 'DGO begins 2020 with approximately 85% of its natural gas production hedged at an average price of nearly $2.70, demonstrating its continued commitment to protect cash flows, the dividend and its ability to reduce debt,' the company said. 'As DGO actively monitors both the macro-economic and industry landscape for factors influencing the commodity price environment, it remains focused on opportunistically increasing its hedge protection in 2021 and subsequent years to increase the percent of production hedged,' it added.
At 10:00am: [LON:DGOC] Diversified Gas Oil Plc share price was -0.3p at 95.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
