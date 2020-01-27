StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £89,169,326

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £61,224,122

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £57,168,834

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £47,151,599

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £46,037,050

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £38,603,670

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £35,752,575

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £35,015,622

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £34,944,503

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,239,057

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,992,546

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£32,619,069

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £31,008,089

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £27,585,419

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £26,757,591

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £26,270,194

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £22,176,134

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £21,729,356

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,012,426

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £19,590,273

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,898,428

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £18,769,731

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £18,747,181

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,795,846

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £17,282,985

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £14,558,162

LGEN	Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £14,456,799

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £14,272,371

SFOR	S4 Capital Plc Ord 25p value of shares traded £14,114,531

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £13,574,032



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com