RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £89,169,326 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £61,224,122 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £57,168,834 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £47,151,599 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £46,037,050 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £38,603,670 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £35,752,575 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £35,015,622 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £34,944,503 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £33,239,057 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £32,992,546 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £32,619,069 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £31,008,089 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £27,585,419 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £26,757,591 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £26,270,194 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £22,176,134 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £21,729,356 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £20,012,426 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £19,590,273 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £18,898,428 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £18,769,731 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £18,747,181 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £17,795,846 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £17,282,985 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £14,558,162 LGEN Legal & General Group PLC value of shares traded £14,456,799 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £14,272,371 SFOR S4 Capital Plc Ord 25p value of shares traded £14,114,531 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £13,574,032 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com