FTSE 100 NMC Health 1402.00 +4.04% Polymetal International 1275.50 +0.75% Halma 2167.00 +0.23% National Grid 1016.10 +0.17% InterContinental Hotels Group 4549.75 -5.33% Rolls-Royce Group 623.00 -5.32% International Consolidated Airlines 588.20 -5.28% Prudential 1343.75 -5.20% easyJet 1409.50 -4.92% FTSE 250 PureTech Health 310.00 +2.31% Fresnillo 645.00 +1.42% Computacenter 1815.50 +1.31% Hochschild Mining 171.90 +1.24% Bakkavor Group 135.40 +1.20% Fidelity China Special Situations 223.25 -6.78% Premier Oil 106.48 -5.48% Spirent Communications 229.00 -5.18% Kaz Minerals 451.95 -5.11% Schroder Oriental Income Fd 244.50 -4.86% FTSE 350 NMC Health 1402.00 +4.04% PureTech Health 310.00 +2.31% Fresnillo 645.00 +1.42% Computacenter 1815.50 +1.31% Hochschild Mining 171.90 +1.24% Fidelity China Special Situations 223.25 -6.78% Premier Oil 106.48 -5.48% InterContinental Hotels Group 4549.75 -5.33% Rolls-Royce Group 623.00 -5.32% International Consolidated Airlines 588.20 -5.28% AIM Petrel Resources 16.00 +28.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% Nektan 3.25 +18.18% 7digital Group 0.60 +16.50% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Safestyle UK 60.00 -13.29% Gunsynd Ord 0.01p 0.01 -12.50% Clear Leisure 0.24 -11.11% Overall Market Petrel Resources 16.00 +28.00% Inspirit Energy Holdings 0.07 +20.00% Global Petroleum 2.55 +18.60% Nektan 3.25 +18.18% 7digital Group 0.60 +16.50% Amigo Holdings 52.75 -22.43% LightwaveRF 1.75 -22.22% Volga Gas 31.50 -18.18% Cathay International Holdings 3.00 -14.29% Safestyle UK 60.00 -13.29%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -