FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1402.00       +4.04%
Polymetal International                 1275.50       +0.75%
Halma                                   2167.00       +0.23%
National Grid                           1016.10       +0.17%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4549.75       -5.33%
Rolls-Royce Group                        623.00       -5.32%
International Consolidated Airlines      588.20       -5.28%
Prudential                              1343.75       -5.20%
easyJet                                 1409.50       -4.92%

FTSE 250
PureTech Health                          310.00       +2.31%
Fresnillo                                645.00       +1.42%
Computacenter                           1815.50       +1.31%
Hochschild Mining                        171.90       +1.24%
Bakkavor Group                           135.40       +1.20%
Fidelity China Special Situations        223.25       -6.78%
Premier Oil                              106.48       -5.48%
Spirent Communications                   229.00       -5.18%
Kaz Minerals                             451.95       -5.11%
Schroder Oriental Income Fd              244.50       -4.86%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                              1402.00       +4.04%
PureTech Health                          310.00       +2.31%
Fresnillo                                645.00       +1.42%
Computacenter                           1815.50       +1.31%
Hochschild Mining                        171.90       +1.24%
Fidelity China Special Situations        223.25       -6.78%
Premier Oil                              106.48       -5.48%
InterContinental Hotels Group           4549.75       -5.33%
Rolls-Royce Group                        623.00       -5.32%
International Consolidated Airlines      588.20       -5.28%

AIM
Petrel Resources                          16.00      +28.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +20.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.55      +18.60%
Nektan                                     3.25      +18.18%
7digital Group                             0.60      +16.50%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Volga Gas                                 31.50      -18.18%
Safestyle UK                              60.00      -13.29%
Gunsynd  Ord 0.01p                         0.01      -12.50%
Clear Leisure                              0.24      -11.11%

Overall Market
Petrel Resources                          16.00      +28.00%
Inspirit Energy Holdings                   0.07      +20.00%
Global Petroleum                           2.55      +18.60%
Nektan                                     3.25      +18.18%
7digital Group                             0.60      +16.50%
Amigo Holdings                            52.75      -22.43%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Volga Gas                                 31.50      -18.18%
Cathay International Holdings              3.00      -14.29%
Safestyle UK                              60.00      -13.29%