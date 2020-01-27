StockMarketWire.com - Medical and security screening group Kromek said the UK's international trade secretary had visited is headquarters in Durham.
Elizabeth Truss MP was given an overview of Kromek's radiation detection products and how these were exported around the world.
The visit was part of her role to promote UK businesses overseas and attract international investment,' Kromek said.
At 1:15pm: [LON:KMK] Kromek Group PLC share price was -0.4p at 24.35p
