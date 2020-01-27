StockMarketWire.com - 
RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £98,014,799

GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £96,087,348

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £87,095,666

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £74,670,938

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £69,847,130

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £64,019,033

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £58,227,776

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,010,890

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £57,087,207

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £46,845,506

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £44,300,323

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £41,960,698

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,561,213

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £40,522,474

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£37,294,995

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £37,196,645

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £34,611,890

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £33,124,377

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £31,718,643

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £30,152,957

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £28,392,941

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £28,333,608

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £27,404,849

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £26,497,248

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £25,985,147

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £24,956,720

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £24,214,820

IHG	InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £19,248,970

TSCO	Tesco PLC value of shares traded £18,368,003

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £17,484,793



