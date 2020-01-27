RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £98,014,799 GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £96,087,348 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £87,095,666 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £74,670,938 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £69,847,130 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £64,019,033 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £58,227,776 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £58,010,890 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £57,087,207 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £46,845,506 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £44,300,323 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £41,960,698 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £40,561,213 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £40,522,474 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £37,294,995 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £37,196,645 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £34,611,890 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £33,124,377 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £31,718,643 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £30,152,957 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £28,392,941 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £28,333,608 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £27,404,849 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £26,497,248 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £25,985,147 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £24,956,720 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £24,214,820 IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £19,248,970 TSCO Tesco PLC value of shares traded £18,368,003 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £17,484,793 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com