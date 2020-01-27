StockMarketWire.com - 
GSK	GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £121,506,226

RIO	Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £113,680,980

RDSA	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £110,508,756

BP.	BP PLC value of shares traded £92,310,275

ULVR	Unilever PLC value of shares traded £87,937,085

DGE	Diageo PLC value of shares traded £76,968,107

HSBA	HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £71,776,280

RDSB	Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £69,264,714

VOD	Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £62,136,302

PRU	Prudential PLC value of shares traded £59,065,123

AZN	AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £58,750,499

BHP	BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £52,353,083

BATS	British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,943,659

GLEN	Glencore PLC value of shares traded £50,716,195

LLOY	Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £47,097,130

AAL	Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £46,535,855

LSE	London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £45,065,674

IAG	International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded
£43,266,539

SSE	SSE PLC value of shares traded £42,631,586

REL	RELX Plc value of shares traded £41,484,030

AV.	Aviva PLC value of shares traded £38,959,538

RB.	Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £38,691,562

CPG	Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £34,962,430

NG.	National Grid PLC value of shares traded £33,354,809

CRH	CRH PLC value of shares traded £32,955,721

BRBY	Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £30,613,191

BT.A	BT Group PLC value of shares traded £26,471,699

EZJ	easyJet PLC value of shares traded £24,931,163

IHG	InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £23,949,726

CCL	Carnival PLC value of shares traded £21,905,365



