GSK GlaxoSmithKline PLC value of shares traded £121,506,226 RIO Rio Tinto PLC value of shares traded £113,680,980 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £110,508,756 BP. BP PLC value of shares traded £92,310,275 ULVR Unilever PLC value of shares traded £87,937,085 DGE Diageo PLC value of shares traded £76,968,107 HSBA HSBC Holdings PLC value of shares traded £71,776,280 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell value of shares traded £69,264,714 VOD Vodafone Group PLC value of shares traded £62,136,302 PRU Prudential PLC value of shares traded £59,065,123 AZN AstraZeneca PLC value of shares traded £58,750,499 BHP BHP GROUP PLC ORD $0.50 value of shares traded £52,353,083 BATS British American Tobacco PLC value of shares traded £51,943,659 GLEN Glencore PLC value of shares traded £50,716,195 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group PLC ORD value of shares traded £47,097,130 AAL Anglo American PLC value of shares traded £46,535,855 LSE London Stock Exchange Group PLC value of shares traded £45,065,674 IAG International Consolidated Airlines Group value of shares traded £43,266,539 SSE SSE PLC value of shares traded £42,631,586 REL RELX Plc value of shares traded £41,484,030 AV. Aviva PLC value of shares traded £38,959,538 RB. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC value of shares traded £38,691,562 CPG Compass Group PLC value of shares traded £34,962,430 NG. National Grid PLC value of shares traded £33,354,809 CRH CRH PLC value of shares traded £32,955,721 BRBY Burberry Group PLC value of shares traded £30,613,191 BT.A BT Group PLC value of shares traded £26,471,699 EZJ easyJet PLC value of shares traded £24,931,163 IHG InterContinental Hotels Group PLC value of shares traded £23,949,726 CCL Carnival PLC value of shares traded £21,905,365 Story provided by StockMarketWire.com