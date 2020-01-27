StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
NMC Health                              1379.00       +2.34%
Polymetal International                 1268.50       +0.20%
Carnival                                3237.50       -5.56%
Prudential                              1343.75       -5.20%
International Consolidated Airlines      588.70       -5.20%
easyJet                                 1405.50       -5.19%
Rio Tinto                               4219.75       -4.93%

FTSE 250
Fresnillo                                645.10       +1.43%
Bakkavor Group                           135.20       +1.05%
Euromoney Institutional Investor        1334.00       +0.91%
Beazley                                  545.75       +0.78%
Computacenter                           1803.50       +0.64%
Fidelity China Special Situations        225.25       -5.95%
Kaz Minerals                             449.85       -5.55%
Ferrexpo                                 140.00       -5.50%
Premier Oil                              106.48       -5.48%
RHI Magnesita NV                        3320.00       -5.14%

FTSE 350
NMC Health                              1379.00       +2.34%
Fresnillo                                645.10       +1.43%
Bakkavor Group                           135.20       +1.05%
Euromoney Institutional Investor        1334.00       +0.91%
Beazley                                  545.75       +0.78%
Fidelity China Special Situations        225.25       -5.95%
Carnival                                3237.50       -5.56%
Kaz Minerals                             449.85       -5.55%
Ferrexpo                                 140.00       -5.50%
Premier Oil                              106.48       -5.48%

AIM
Petrel Resources                          15.75      +26.00%
Byotrol                                    1.97      +20.86%
Greatland Gold                             2.98      +19.40%
Location Sciences Group                    1.82      +17.74%
Goldplat                                   5.78      +14.36%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Cloudbuy                                   0.20      -20.00%
Volga Gas                                 32.00      -16.88%
Safestyle UK                              59.50      -14.02%
Tanfield Group                             1.99      -13.48%

Overall Market
Petrel Resources                          15.75      +26.00%
Byotrol                                    1.97      +20.86%
Greatland Gold                             2.98      +19.40%
Location Sciences Group                    1.82      +17.74%
Goldplat                                   5.78      +14.36%
Amigo Holdings                            46.83      -31.13%
LightwaveRF                                1.75      -22.22%
Cloudbuy                                   0.20      -20.00%
Volga Gas                                 32.00      -16.88%
Cathay International Holdings              3.00      -14.29%