StockMarketWire.com - Convenience foods group Greencore said revenue increased by 1.8% in the first quarter as a challenging backdrop continued.
For the 13 weeks to 27 December 2019, revenue rose 1.8% to £367.8m, with food-to-go categories delivering a 4.5% rise in growth offsetting a 3% decline in other convenience food categories.
The decline in other convenience food categories reflected 'the exit from longer life ready meals manufacturing at the Kiveton facility in the first half of 2019,' the company said.
Greencore said it had started the year in line with expectations and continued to anticipate a year of profitable growth in 2020.
