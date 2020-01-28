StockMarketWire.com - Amur Minerals said a rock mechanics study for mining at its Kun-Manie project was complete and had been filed and approved by necessary Russian authorities.
This evaluation was a component of the company's permanent conditions TEO -- the Russian equivalent of a feasibility study process.
The study, compiled by the Mining Institute of the Far Eastern Russian Academy of Sciences, was based on the regional tectonic setting and project specific data derived from the testing of exploration drill core.
'The MIFERAS rock mechanic evaluation confirms that Kun-Manie can be implemented as on open pit operation,' chief executive Robin Young said.
'Once open pit operations are completed, and if the ore located below the ultimate pit limits is substantial, it has also confirmed that late mine life extraction of deeper ores using conventional mining methods can be implemented.'
'The rock mechanics evaluation is an important component for the design of all mines.'
'This information and its inputs will form the basis for simultaneously establishing on-going operational safety practices and identification of a life of mine ore production schedule.'
