StockMarketWire.com - Credit hire and legal services provider Anexo said it had made 'strong progress' in the year through December, with adjusted profit to be in line with current market expectations.
The progress reflected a continued expansion of the company legal services division and a consequent increase in cash collection.
Monthly cash collections during the second half had consistently exceeded the levels achieved in the first, the company said.
At 2:51pm: [LON:ANX] Anexo Group Plc share price was -2p at 178.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: