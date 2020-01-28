StockMarketWire.com - LED lighting and electro-mechanical system manufacturer LPA swung to a full-year loss, as rail project delays hurt revenue.
Pre-tax losses for the year through September amounted to £0.24m, compared to losses of £2.02m on-year
Revenue fell 30% to £19.5m and the company held its dividend steady at 2.90p.
'As previously reported the 2019 financial year proved exceptionally challenging as project delays across the rail market were encountered in both UK and export markets,' chairman Peter Pollock said.
'Despite a downturn in revenue of £8.5m, a modest operating profit of £0.2m was achieved, exceeding expectations.'
'Orders entered during the year achieved a new record at £27m and are beginning to be reflected in output during the current financial year.'
