UK
30/01/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
30/01/2020 12:00 BOE Monetary Policy Report
30/01/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
30/01/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate | Forecast: 0.75% | Previous: 0.75%
30/01/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility | Forecast: 435B | Previous: 435B
30/01/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
US
30/01/2020 13:30 Advance GDP q/q | Forecast: 2.20% | Previous: 2.10%
30/01/2020 13:30 Advance GDP Price Index q/q | Forecast: 1.80% | Previous: 1.80%
30/01/2020 13:30 Unemployment Claims | Forecast: 215K | Previous: 211K
EU
30/01/2020 08:55 German Unemployment Change | Forecast: 5K | Previous: 8K
30/01/2020 09:00 Italian Monthly Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 9.70% | Previous: 9.70%
30/01/2020 10:00 Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 7.50% | Previous: 7.50%
JP
30/01/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y | Forecast: 0.80% | Previous: 0.80%
30/01/2020 23:30 Unemployment Rate | Forecast: 2.30% | Previous: 2.20%
30/01/2020 23:50 Retail Sales y/y | Forecast: -1.70% | Previous: -2.10%
30/01/2020 23:50 Prelim Industrial Production m/m | Forecast: 0.70% | Previous: -1.00%
